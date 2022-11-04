It’s release day for The Highlanders‘ self-titled album and it’s got a little bit of country and a lot of rock’n’roll. The band hails from Louisville and have their album release show tonight at The Burl in Lexington, KY. The five piece band features Colin O’Daniel, Cole Happel, Beck O’Daniel, Jake McKean, and Conner Goldsmith. About the album the band says:

This album was recorded during a 3 day session at Thunder Sound Studios with producer and engineer Jay Willis. The project is a big step forward in our musical journey as the songwriting, quality, and genre is right where we want it to be. This is why we decided to self-title the album, The Highlanders, as we think it truly encapsulates who The Highlanders are. The songs are a perfect blend of alternative, folk-rock, and a little Gary Clark Jr. with themes covering young love, loss of loved ones, relationship struggles, and growing up.

The Highlanders is now streaming everywhere for your listening pleasure!