If you’ve been missing the music of The Smithereens since the tragic passing of lead vocalist Pat DiNizio in 2017, there is good news– a “lost” album has been unearthed nearly three decades after the band first recorded it!

Appropriately named The Lost Album, the LP comes from a collection of unreleased songs The Smithereens recorded during fall 1993 studio sessions when the band was between record contracts.

Bassist Mike Mesaros made the announcement on the band’s Facebook:

“The Lost Album has previously existed only as a sentimental “scrapbook” for Dennis, Pat, Jim and me. Mine was tucked away in a dusty shoebox with other cassettes—forsaken raw nuggets of outtakes, demos, rough mixes and silly chatter. Now, the inevitable turning of the clock and the tragic demise of friend and brother Pat has buffed and polished this collection of songs into emotional gold. The Lost Album remains only 80 percent finished and rough mixed. The feeling and style, however, are all there, outweighing any overdub or mix considerations. It is something new, yet vintage, emerging from its warm analog tomb into a cold digital world.”

We get a sneak peek of the release with “Out of This World”, which you can check out here…

The Lost Album by The Smithereens arrives September 23rd.

