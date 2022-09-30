The Flaming Lips released their game-changing album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in July of 2002, and while it was their 10th album overall, Yoshimi was the one that put them on the proverbial map critically and commercially.

Now there’s a special 20th anniversary edition on the way and it does not skimp on the extras.





The anniversary edition will include B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two concerts, and other assorted rarities from the era. The CD set includes over 50 tracks never released and dozens of rare tracks. The LP box set has 40 tracks never released on vinyl and over 30 previously unreleased tracks. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition will be available on all streaming services and as a 6 CD box set (featuring 100 tracks) on November 25th to mark the 20th anniversary year.

A 5 LP package featuring 56 tracks will land on April 14th, 2023, as will a limited edition D2C exclusive edition pressed on Baby Pink vinyl.

Get pre-order info for Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots 20th Anniversary Edition here.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.