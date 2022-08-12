Louisville punk rockers Shitfire have just released a new video for their song “Loose” and it’s hilarious. It has everything from lasers to wizards to a medieval punk rock battle with a turkey leg! The song appears on their recent release Howdy Bitch and has all the attitude you’d expect with a hard rock edge…or blade as the case may be. Charismatic front-woman Hannah is a real warrior in full Xena garb and is impossible to look away from as a star in the making. They describe themselves as “Louisville KY trash thrash” and yes, that sums it up. The video was written, produced and filmed by Boyz House Productions. They have a new EP coming soon and will be writing and recording a full length album this Winter of 2022.