A new documentary is chronicling the formation of the New York City punk rock scene that developed at the iconic nightclub, Max’s Kansas City.

Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC details the venue’s “indelible impact on the worlds of music, fashion, art, culture and the creation of the city’s punk rock scene,” and features the artists that knew it well, like Alice Cooper, Billy Idol, Lenny Kaye of the Patti Smith Band, Suicide‘s Alan Vega and late New York Dolls guitarist, Sylvain Sylvain— to name but a few.

The doc also features rare performance footage of the Dolls, as well as Iggy Pop & The Stooges, Sid Vicious and Johnny Thunders‘ Heartbreakers.

Check out the intriguing trailer…

