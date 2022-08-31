“Someone called us outlaws in some old magazine

And New York sent a posse down like I ain’t ever seen.”

When Waylon Jennings wrote those lyrics for his 1978 country classic “Don’t You Think This Outlaw Bit’s Done Got Out of Hand,” he was detailing not just his issues with drugs, but how he had also grown weary of what became known as the “outlaw movement”– the very movement that made stars of Jennings and contemporaries like Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, David Allan Coe, and others.

Now a new 6-part, 12-hour documentary named They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes, and the Rise of Renegade Troubadours will explore that legend-making era.

With Jennings’ widow Jessi Colter executive producing and the Country Music Hall of Fame underwriting the series, the doc will feature such luminaries as Nelson, Kristofferson, Emmylou Harris, Margo Price, Kacey Musgraves, and actor Matthew McConaughey, to name a few.

Check out the trailer for They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes, and the Rise of Renegade Troubadours…

