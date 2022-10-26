Garage punk rockers White Reaper have some exciting things to share as their new album called Asking For A Ride has just been announced and will be out on Elektra Records January 27th, 2023. They also just released the new single called “Pages” and a video for it directed by Lance Bangs. Their tour will start on February 7 in Lexington, KY at The Burl and end on March 25 in Louisville, KY at Headliners Music Hall. You can watch the video for “Pages” below and see the album teaser video as well.