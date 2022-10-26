Garage punk rockers White Reaper have some exciting things to share as their new album called Asking For A Ride has just been announced and will be out on Elektra Records January 27th, 2023. They also just released the new single called “Pages” and a video for it directed by Lance Bangs. Their tour will start on February 7 in Lexington, KY at The Burl and end on March 25 in Louisville, KY at Headliners Music Hall. You can watch the video for “Pages” below and see the album teaser video as well.
502unes
October 26, 2022
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays.
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays.