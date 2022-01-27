Suicide, the proto-punk electronic duo of vocalist Alan Vega and instrumentalist Martin Rev, will be the subject of a new career-spanning compilation.

Surrender: A Collection comes out March 25th and includes newly remastered songs from the band’s self-titled debut album, on through its final studio LP, American Supreme from 2002.

The set also features special sleeve notes by Black Flag‘s Henry Rollins, who said in a statement:

“This gathering of songs is not a ‘best of’ nor is it a ‘definitive’ all-you-need-to-know compilation. It is an introduction that will hopefully compel you to explore the albums.”

To promote the compilation, Suicide have shared “Frankie Teardrop (First Version),” which features alternate lyrics to the original 1977 song, and an accompanying short film directed by the Jesus and Mary Chain’s Douglas Hart.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.