Kentuckian Joan Osborne will be our headlining act tonight at August’s Waterfront Wednesday and we are so excited to see her again! She’s a stellar performer, singer, and artist that makes Louisville proud and has been making us proud for many, many years now. Her latest release is called Radio Waves and captures many performances recorded while touring and stopping at various radio stations around the world. She also released this video of one of her signature songs “St. Teresa” which originally appeared on her breakthrough album Relish from 1995. It features 11 distinctive live performances of the song from throughout Osborne’s history. She and her band will be taking the stage tonight on The Big 4 Lawn in Waterfront Park at 9 pm!