A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel on the Influence of The Cars, B-52’s, & The Cure, and Remixing Puscifer and Our Lady Peace

Billy Howerdel rings Kyle Meredith to talk about What Normal Was, the first solo record under his own name that finds Mr. Ashes Divide connects to his teenage years while watching his own kids come into their own discovery era to reflect where he’s musically arrived to in the present. The A Perfect Circle co-founder tell us how he used Fiona Apple’s Tidal and Radiohead’s OK Computer as benchmarks for 2000’s Mer de Noms and in turned found the first two albums from The Cars as well as early music from The B-52’s as his guides for this newest creation. Howerdel reflects on how his listening to The Dead Kennedys is akin to his children’s taste for Soundcloud trap, the impact that The Cure’s Pornography had on his coming-of-age, and recently remixing songs from Puscifer and Our Lady Peace.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.