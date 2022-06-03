Louisville musician Buddy Crime is self-described as “a self-actualized, self 3D-printed A.I. who chose the form of a pop star named Buddy Crime”. Okay, that got my attention! His new song is called “My Disco” which just came out today. About the song Buddy says:

“My Disco” is about a short lived relationship between myself and an alien that started great but quickly ended very badly. The experience taught me that focusing on myself and my performance in music or whatever I’m doing has to come before I can make someone else happy. “At my disco I feel alive”.