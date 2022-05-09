Louisville musician and saxophone player Henry Gritton moves from being a sideman to front and center with his gorgeous new song “Meet Me in Capri”. It’s a lush song that conjures sailing on a serene sea of your choice. Henry attended the Youth Performing Arts School in Louisville then graduated from the prestigious Berklee College of Music in 2020. Now he’s based in Los Angeles and working as a session player in several studios. You can also hear his sax solos on “Eastern Parkway” and “River Road” by Louisville’s own Jack Harlow. Close your eyes and enjoy the sounds of “Meet Me In Capri” below.