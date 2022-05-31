Louisville rock trio Ted Tyro released another single recently called “How Can” born out of insomnia. They explain:

This song is about restlessness. It centers on a speaker tossing and turning, unable to sleep. Their mind is flooded with memories and thoughts, inevitably giving way to anxieties. The choruses represent the beginnings of a stress dream, with guitars emulating the church bells that toll in those early sleepless hours. The speaker finds no resolution, instead hoping to “get through” to a place of peace without anxiety.

Catch them July 2 at Nachbar with Cereal Glyphs and Hydrone.