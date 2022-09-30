Wednesday, October 5th, is another WFPK Mental Health Day! Listen to an entire day of requests from 6 am till 6 pm. Call 502-814-WFPK (9375) and ask for a song that lifts you up, gives you hope or helps you cope! You can also email a request to studio@wfpk.org or, record your request as a voice memo on your phone. Send it to studio@wfpk.org, and you might just hear it on the air!

We’ve got some special guests joining us who’ll also be at our Stop the Stigma event on World Mental Health Day, Monday, October 10th!

8:00 am – Mel speaks to Nancy Brooks of NAMI Louisville, about their services and upcoming Step Forward for Mental Health walk.

10:30 pm – Stephanie Barnett, co-founder of ChooseWell, joins John to discuss the work they do supporting young families committed to new sobriety.

1:30 pm – Otis talks to Elishia Durrett Johnson, founder of Begin to Talk, about the work she does to support mental health in Louisville’s West End neighborhoods and beyond.

3:30 pm – Molly Jones, founder of The Pete Foundation, tells Laura about their work to champion youth mental health and wellness, and the upcoming festival The Big Stomp.

CCLOU and NAMI Louisville are proud to sponsor WFPK Mental Health Day!

How to record a voice memo on iPhone

How to record a voice memo on Android

Find us on Facebook and Twitter #WFPKMentalHealthDay

RESOURCES FOR YOU, FAMILY AND FRIENDS

National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – Call or text 9-8-8

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline – Text LOU to 741741

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention page on Mental Health during COVID-19

Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Seven Counties Services: Adult Crisis Line 502-589-5313

Seven Counties Services: Child Crisis Line 502-589-8070

Mental Health Lou

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line – 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line (free text message service) – 741-741

Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420