We have been excited about an upcoming David Bowie documentary ever since it was initially announced— and now we have our first official look!

Moonage Daydream was directed by Brett Morgen and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last night.

Morgen– who previously helmed a documentary on Kurt Cobain— was given access to Bowie’s personal archives, including all of his master recordings and hours of discovered 35mm and 16mm film of his stage performances. The soundtrack is handled by longtime Bowie producer, Tony Visconti.

Check out the intriguing teaser trailer…

