We were excited to have Texas-based singer songwriter Abraham Alexander drop by the WFPK studio before his show with Ani Difranco at Headliners. We immediately fell in love with his beautiful new single, “Stay,” that features Gary Clark Jr. on guitar. He talked about how got into music late, beginning to write songs, and songwriters that inspired him. He shared how he learned to play guitar by watching Gary Clark Jr. and ultimately working with him. He has quite a story to tell, and we were happy we got to know him better.

He played acoustic versions of the single, “Stay,” and the new track, “Heart of Gold.” We are looking forward to his upcoming debut album release on Dualtone Records. It was his first visit to Louisville, and we hope he returns soon!