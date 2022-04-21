Florence + The Machine will release their new album Dance Fever May 14th and have shared another compelling track and video.

“Free” illustrates the burden of anxiety– and in frontwoman Florence Welch‘s case– the welcome relief music brings.

In a clever twist, that anxiety is personified by English actor Bill Nighy, (Love Actually, the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, Shaun of the Dead, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, et al.) who follows Welch and encourages her mental stress.

Adding additional weight to the clip is its closing message:

“Dedicated to the spirit, creativity and perseverance of our brave Ukrainian friends. Filmed in Kyiv on 18 November 2021 with Ukrainian filmmakers and artists, whose radiant freedom can never be extinguished.”

Check out the video for “Free”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.