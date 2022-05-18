Adia Victoria has shared a timely B-side from her critically-acclaimed 2021 album A Southern Gothic.

Proceeds from “In the Pines” will benefit the Carolina Abortion Fund.

In a statement Victoria said:

“In 2019, I spent an afternoon poring over the journal I kept during my junior year of high school in Mauldin, SC. Revisiting the frustrations and observations of my 16-year-old self would lead to the creation of ‘In The Pines’—a song that tells the story of a teenage girl from a small conservative town whose slow slide towards self-destruction is recounted by her best friend.

It is the all-too-familiar story of how young women desperate search in vain for escape from totalizing ideologies that define their lives and the lives around them. It is a young girl’s quest for autonomy via rebellion over her life. Failing that, she will ultimately have autonomy over her own death. The song centers the stories of those who fall victim to the ideologies of emotionally stunted men. I dedicate ‘In the Pines’ to every teenage girl who is desperately scratching at the walls of ideological imprisonment. It is a song that I hope reminds them that they are not alone in their hunt for freedom.”

<a href="https://adiavictoria.bandcamp.com/track/in-the-pines">In The Pines by Adia Victoria</a>

