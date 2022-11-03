It’s sadly a familiar story. A brilliant singer-songwriter struggles with addiction and dies far too soon to find fame and appreciation in their lifetime.

If you don’t know the name Judee Sill, you need to. Sill was the first artist signed to David Geffen‘s Asylum record label, but only released two albums for him before dying of a drug overdose at just 35.

But Sill still not only managed to garner admiration from peers like Graham Nash, J.D. Souther, Linda Ronstadt and Jackson Browne, but continues to inspire a new generation of artists like Big Thief‘s Adrianne Lenker, Fleet Foxes, and Weyes Blood— all of whom appear in a new Sill documentary.

Lost Angel: The Genius Of Judee Sill premieres November 13th as part of the 2022 DOC NYC Festival.

Check out the trailer…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.