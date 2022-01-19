Aimee Mann on Sad Songs, Mental Health, & The Musical Era of Burt Bacharach

Aimee Mann catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Queens of The Summer Hotel, an album that serves as the musical accompaniment to the upcoming stage adaptation of Girl, Interrupted. The singer-songwriter discusses the heavy subject matter, her own experiences with depression and mental health, dissociation, spending time in a treatment center, and how it all relates to the characters and lyrics within the songs. Mann also tells us about the freeing nature of writing stage music, directing the music towards the Burt Bacharach period of the late-60s, and dueting on Badfinger’s Name of the Game on Susanna Hoffs’ new album. Also included in the audio podcast is an interview with Aimee from 2012 behind her record Charmer and another interview from that same year when she, Joe Henry, and Over the Rhine’s Karin Bergquist gathered together with Kyle to talk music and film.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.