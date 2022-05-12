Alt-J on The Beatles Inspiration, Male Chauvinistic Classic Rock, & Songs About Death

Alt-J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Dream, the band’s 4th album. The English artist discusses how the recent Beatles documentary lent some inspiration and becoming a bigger fan of the band, using more voices within their songs to add deeper dimensions, and the dramatic monologues that the characters within their song seem to thrive with. Unger-Hamilton also ponders about the band making a film one day, their penchant to sing about death and fandom of true crime, and the upcoming 10th anniversary of their debut.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.