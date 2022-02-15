Alyssa Milano on Brazen’s Empowerment of Women & Who’s The Boss Being Ahead of Its Time

Alyssa Milano gives Kyle Meredith a ring to talk about her new Netflix movie, Brazen, and it’s themes of empowering women. The actor/activist talks about how the movie ties in with the popularity of true crime and why that genre seems to make such a big impression with women, having it arrive during the MeToo era and what it offers to the conversation, and how much of her real self she allows in her characters. Milano also speaks on how her 80s sitcom Who’s The Boss was ahead of it’s time when it came to feminism, equality, and equity, and the opportunities for art, music, and movies to further progress social issues more than politicians. We also get to hear a bit about her late 80s and early 90s albums and music videos, being in the audience of Mr. Show, and the possibility of a sequel to Brazen.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the trailer below.