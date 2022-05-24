Singer-songwriter and fiddler extraordinaire Amanda Shires has a new album on the way!

Take It Like A Man arrives July 29th and features not only husband Jason Isbell, but also her fellow Highwomen, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby, as well as Brittney Spencer.

Take it Like a Man tracklist:

Hawk For The Dove

Take It Like A Man

Empty Cups

Don’t Be Alarmed

Fault Lines

Here He Comes

Bad Behavior

Stupid Love

Lonely At Night

Everything Has Its Time

Of the video for the first single, Shires said:

“I want people to know that it’s okay to be a 40-year-old woman and be more than just a character in somebody else’s life. The song and the visual representation of the song deal with the emotions that turn prey into predator.”

Check out “Hawk For The Dove”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.