91.9 WFPK is thrilled to present Amanda Shires at Headliners Music Hall, Thursday, November 3rd– and we’ve gotten another peek at her next album!

As we told you last month, Take It Like A Man arrives July 29th and will feature appearances from husband Jason Isbell, as well as her fellow Highwomen, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby, and Brittney Spencer.

Check out Shires’ live session video for “Take It Like A Man”– with Isbell on guitar, as well as the studio version…