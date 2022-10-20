Amanda Shires continues to promote her latest album Take It Like a Man with live performance video shot at Nashville’s Columbia Studio A.

This time it’s “Lonely At Night,” which, like the LP, features sublime backing vocals from Brittney Spencer and slide guitar provided by Shires’ husband, Jason Isbell. Isbell’s 500 Unit bandmate Jimbo Hart plays bass, Julian Dorio of The Whigs provides the drums, and Peter Levin is on keys.

Shires said of the performance:

“I write to sort out my feelings. Making music brings me joy. The most beautiful friendships and experiences of my life have come from making, creating, and sharing the magic of music with my friends. What you will see here are some great friends bringing their individual talents to make something whole because it makes us feel good.”

Watch their stirring performance of “Lonely At Night”…

