Amanda Shires on “the hard shit in relationships”, Dramatic Music, & Her Abortion-Themed Single

Amanda Shires catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Take It Like A Man, an album that arrives after a time when she thought about possibly giving up making music as well as a reflection of the hurdles in her marriage with Jason Isbell at the time. The singer-songwriter / violinist tells us about wanting the music to be dramatic to match the lyrics within and being vulnerable and open about her marriage within the songs. Shires also talks about preceding the LP with “The Problem” as a way to talk about abortion and The Supreme Court, as well as having Brittney Spencer cameo and co-writing with Natalie Hemby.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.