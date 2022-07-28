The music of the late Leonard Cohen is the subject of a new tribute album that features a lot of impressive contributors.

Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen arrives October 14th and consists of 12 Cohen favorites performed by the likes of Peter Gabriel, James Taylor, Mavis Staples, Norah Jones, Iggy Pop, Nathaniel Rateliff and more.

It’s Taylor’s version of Cohen’s 1984 track “Coming Back to You” that provides our first glimpse into the project, who said in a statement:

“Like almost everyone in my generation, I venerate Leonard Cohen. As soon as I began seeking out my own musical preferences, Cohen’s songs were among my few favorites and had a major influence on my own progression as a songwriter. For the project, I was drawn to a relatively obscure piece that was new to me, ‘Coming Back To You.’ Larry (Klein, who produced the LP) opted to cut the song in Cohen’s original key, which was certainly at the bottom of my own range. But somehow moving me out of my comfort zone helped me find my own approach to the song. Like so much of Leonard Cohen’s writing, this lyric resonates deeply with his forlorn and hopeless take on the bleak landscape of love and attachment. So, breathe a deep sigh and, drink up…”

Check out James Taylor‘s take on Leonard Cohen‘s “Coming Back to You”…

