The Jewish holiday Purim lands on the same day as the Christian holiday St. Patrick’s Day on March 17th this year. About the only thing these holidays have in common would be imbibing…a lot! But Louisville singer/songwriter Brigid Kaelin wrote a very clever tune for the rare occasion which won’t happen again until 2041 (5801 in the Jewish calendar)! Gregory Maupin of Rannygazoo joined her on Ukulele for “When St. Paddy’s Falls On Purim”. Erin go bragh and happy Purim!