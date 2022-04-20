Andrew Bird has announced his newest album Inside Problems. The news arrived with a short film of the same name, and the release of the lead single “Underlands.”

In a press release, Bird said of the new track:

“You just don’t know what’s under the surface, be it the land, the sea, our skin. You could be whistling away, projecting contentedness, when really there’s a swirling twisted mess underneath. Looking up, there’s the knowable universe but unless you get into astrology, you’ll find the stars don’t owe us anything and you’re left less assured than when we thought gods threw down lightning bolts. “‘Underlands’ introduces an album that deals with the unseen underneath and the membrane that separates your outside problems from your inside problems.”

The album was recorded live with his 4-piece band, and produced by Mike Viola. Bird spoke on the process, saying,

“I have so much fun taking my ideas apart before they really have defined themselves as distinct songs, when they’re still in that amoeba-like state. I love the feeling of chasing ideas and having them split off and go hang out with another idea and then butting them up against each other to see if they talk to each other.”

Inside Problems is set to be released on June 3. Watch the short film and listen to “Underlands” below.

