Word of a new release from Angel Olsen is always welcome news!



Big Time comes out June 3rd and according to the press release, comes after a particularly tumultuous time in her life:

Big Time is an album about the expansive power of new love, written during the time Olsen was coming out as queer, and having her first experience of queer love and heartbreak. But this brightness and optimism is tempered by a profound and layered sense of loss. During Olsen’s process of coming to terms with her queerness and confronting the traumas that had been keeping her from fully accepting herself, she felt it was time to come out to her parents, a hurdle she’d been avoiding for some time. “Some experiences just make you feel as though you’re five years old, no matter how wise or adult you think you are,” she writes of that time. After that tearful but relieving conversation, she celebrated with her partner, their friends, oysters, and wine. “Finally, at the ripe age of 34, I was free to be me.” Three days later, her father died; his funeral became the occasion for Olsen to introduce her partner to her family. Only two weeks later Olsen got the call that her mother was in the ER. Hospice came soon after, and a second funeral came quickly on the heels of the first. Another trip back to St. Louis, another grief to face, another deepening and intensification of this still-new love. Three weeks after her mother’s funeral she was in the studio, recording this incredibly wise and tender new album, Big Time.

Big Time track list:

1. All the Good Times

2. Big Time

3. Dream Thing

4. Ghost On

5. All The Flowers

6. Right Now

7. This Is How It Works 8. Go Home

9. Through The Fires 10. Chasing The Sun

The first single “All the Good Times” is accompanied by a video that features Olsen and her partner, Adele “Beau” Thibadeaux, portraying the end of a relationship. It’s hauntingly beautiful and you can watch it here…

