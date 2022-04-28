When Angel Olsen announced her new album last month she not only shared the first track “All the Good Times”, she also detailed the personal revelation that inspired the release.

Taking the big step to identify as queer also influenced the title track and video, which was directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch, who said in a statement:

“For ‘Big Time,’ we set out to celebrate how humans identify and to subvert the old-fashioned gender binary and societal/internalized gender roles of the past through choreography, color, and wardrobe. To exist outside strict definitions is powerful and often not given a place in cinema. This was our chance to hold a positive reflection in the space and to shout to the world that you are more than who you are told to be.” ‘Big Time” is what happens when we do not express our true identity but find freedom when we step out of the shadows into our most authentic selves… I am proud to say that over 80% of our cast and 50% of our crew identified as nonbinary and non-gender conforming.”

Check out the lovely, country-tinged “Big Time”…

Angel Olsen‘s Big Time arrives June 3rd.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.