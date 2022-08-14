Angel Olsen on Time Traveling Dreams, 70s Country, and Her 80s Covers EP

Angel Olsen hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about Big Time, an album that finds the songwriter leaning into Americana and taking inspiration from Lucinda Williams, George Harrison, and Big Star. The Ashville-based singer tells us about how her time-traveling dreams directed her story as well as the Twin Peaks-meets-Twilight Zone companion short-film that also tells the story of her parents passing and her own coming out. Olsen also gives the backstory on her 80s covers EP, thoughts on acting, and album cut “All the Flowers”.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.