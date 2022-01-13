As part of the 50th anniversary reissue of Karen Dalton‘s 1971 album, In My Own Time, Angel Olsen has delivered a cover of the folk singer’s song, “Something On Your Mind”. Olsen said in a statement, “‘Something on Your Mind,’ for me, is about letting yourself face something that keeps setting you back.”

Olsen‘s version is being released as a 7″ single today, with Dalton‘s original on the B-side. The anniversary reissue album is due to be released on March 25th.

Angel Olsen was also part of a 2021 Karen Dalton documentary entitled In My Own Time, where she read from some of the late folk singer’s journals.

