Animal Collective’s Avey Tare: “We’re trying to convey a world where linear time doesn’t exist.”

Avey Tare sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Time Skiffs, the first Animal Collective album in six years. David Portner takes us into the visual world the band have created for this set in which linear time doesn’t exist, the visual album Tangerine Reef’s influence on this new set, and why he found himself looking back at their career as he entered the sessions. Portner also talks about how fans compare their current material to their earlier sounds, his knack of melody balanced with his love of minimalism, and what it means to be a band from America. Avey Tare also lets us know about a companion record of songs recorded during the same sessions that will see the light of day soon.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.