Southern Indiana’s Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters have us excited about their upcoming full album Heavy Denim coming out on July 15! They just released the second single today called “Save Me From Myself”. Catch them live on July 15th as part of The New Albany Bicentennial Park Concert Series at 6 pm which is free and open to all to celebrate the release. In the meantime, check out the new single below!