Louisville’s Anna Curreen keeps putting out one great song after another and the most recent single is no exception with “We Ran (Out of Time)” now streaming everywhere. We asked her about her new song and what inspired it. From Anna:

“I was desperately in love with someone who honestly just viewed me as interchangeable. I wrote We Ran (out of time) a few months after we broke up because I had realized that I still hadn’t gotten over him, which hurt even more considering he had gotten over me while were still together. Writing this really helped me heal from that painful realization and relationship.”

Keep the great tunes coming Anna!