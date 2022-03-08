Fresh from the delight of getting new music from Florence + The Machine just a week ago, now we have a second single!

“Heaven is Here” is accompanied by a video directed by Autumn de Wilde, who directed the first one for “King” as well.

Frontwoman Florence Welch says of the track:

“Heaven is Here” was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio. I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out. With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind.”

Watch the dramatic video for “Heaven is Here”…

