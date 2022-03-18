The last time we had a new album from Arcade Fire it was their 2017 release, Everything Now. But now the Canadian rockers have announced their sixth album is on the way!
WE comes out May 6th and was co-produced by Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich and the band’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne.
Butler described the album with the following statement:
“My grandmother read me a book when I was a little kid that had the word “WE” stamped into its cover in broken 1920s gold leaf
As my eyes grew heavy, in the bedroom my father slept in as a child, I wondered…
What is “WE”? Who are “WE”?
There are questions that can rattle around in your head for a lifetime…
but once in a while the centuries grind to a halt
and WE are given the precious time
to ask again in our child-like inner voice
What is “WE”?
Hiding in the shadow of Carl Jung
is the WE that holds each other back
and tears each other down
the WE that whispers secrets
and complains about paradise
even heaven is too cold…
But also it is the “ONE” of Marley, the Buddha and Abraham
it’s the lightning strike
of our magic mutual creation
it’s the root
WE share
made of the same dust as the stars
WE pray to
It’s the dream of Martin Luther King Jr.
and the iron of the nail on the church door of his namesake
it’s the innocence and the mistake
the universal flaw and the perfect imperfection
The hipsters called it jazz
The hippies called it love
And we call it WE”
The first single is in two parts and called “The Lightning, I, II”. Watch the video below…
