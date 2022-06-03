Ashe on 70’s Folk-Pop Rock, Her Love of Tarantino, & Her Next Album

Ashe drops by Kyle Meredith With… to talk about “Another Man’s Jeans” and how it kicks off an era of new music. The singer-songwriter talks about leaning into the 70’s folk-pop rock sound on this single, going for a Tarantino vibe with the new music videos, and how all of this new music finds her owning her own confidence. Ashe also tells us a bit about her next single, how last year’s Ashlyn album was a snapshot of post-divorce and losing her brother, and taking control of her career’s directions.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.