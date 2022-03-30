Avril Lavine on Reconnecting with Her Early Sound, Upcoming Sk8ter Boi Movie, & “Fan-girling” over Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus

Avril Lavigne catches up with Kyle Meredith to tell us about Love Sux, her new album that features a full-on pop rock sound and finds the “Complicated” singer teaming up with Travis Barker. The Canadian artist discusses what it was like to write an album about the downside of relationships while falling in love with Mod Sun, how the original plan was to do a double album, and her intentions of releasing the other record soon after this one. Lavigne also talks about the empowerment within the songs, dueting with Machine Gun Kelly, and “fan-girling” over Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus, who makes an appearance on “Mark’s Song”. We also get to hear about what it was like to reconnect with her early sound, the Sk8ter Boi movie that she’s filming, and what the 20th anniversary of Let Go will look like.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.