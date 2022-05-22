Band of Horses’ Ben Bridwell on Divorce, Wordplay, & Leftover Songs and Covers

Ben Bridwell catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Things Are Great, the band’s first album in six years. The South Carolina rocker discusses how the record “almost killed him” with no touring, a divorce from his wife, and leaving both their management and label, writing a breakup record knowing that his kids might listen, and masking the truth with tricky wordplay. Bridwell goes on to tell why he has such a disdain for the California town of Coalinga, how there might be a followup EP of leftover tracks, and the pile of covers the band has recorded.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.