Bandshee is a “retro stoner rock” band based in Louisville, KY with a brand new single out titled “Women for Sale.”

Frontwoman Romana Bereneth shared her inspiration for the lyrics saying, “I wrote this song after awkwardly waiting for my band to play during the Beatersville car show Miss Beatersville contest. I’m not trying to kill anyone’s fun with a car show- the cars are rad, really! But I also felt gross watching this “winner takes all” pinup competition that basically pitted women against each other collecting money in buckets.”

Listen to “Women for Sale,” the new single from Louisville natives Bandshee below.

Bandshee is:

Romana Bereneth- vocals, guitar

Stephen K. Phillips- guitar

Beverly Reed- woodwinds, vocals

Nick Beach- drums

Jake Reber- bass