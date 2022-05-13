Bartees Strange is back with a new single from his upcoming album Farm To Table. The new song “Hold The Line” follows the release of “Heavy Heart” and “Cosigns.”

Strange said of the new track:

I remember watching George Floyd’s daughter talk about the death of her father and thinking wow — what a sad introduction to Black American life for this young person. It was painful to watch her grow up in that moment, like all Black kids eventually do. “Hold the Line” was written over the course of three days during that first pandemic summer. Through this song I was trying to make sense of what was happening in the US, my neighborhood, and my community at that moment. During the marches people were trying to stop the bleeding, locked arm in arm, doing everything they could to hold the line.

Farm To Table is set to be released on June 17. Listen to “Hold The Line” below.

