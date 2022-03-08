Bastille’s Dan Smith on Sci-Fi, the Future, & the Augmented Reality of Their New LP

Bastille’s Dan Smith sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Give Me the Future, the band’s 4th album that finds them using sci-fi and predictions of the future as a concept behind pop-alt anthems. The English artist discusses the virtual world in which the characters constantly escape into, using science fiction as a vehicle to write by, and creating Future Inc as an augmented reality platform next to the music. Smith also dives into the collaborative nature of the process, a first for them, including a spoken word piece from Riz Ahmed, and his thoughts on the reality of our own future.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below: