beabadoobee has thrilled fans with news of a follow-up to last year’s EP, Our Extended Play.

The artist will release Beatopia July 5th, which will be beabadoobee’s first full LP since her 2020 debut album, Fake It Flowers.

Of the first single “Talk” she said:

“I was obsessed with Tuesday because I thought it was the best night to go out, not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time. Generally, it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you, but you can’t help indulging. It’s like that unavoidable feeling that you get. You can’t get rid of it, and you know it’s bad, but you love it really, and it’s whatever, so you do it anyways.”

Check out the upbeat video…

