Beach House have shared another section of their upcoming album Once Twice Melody. Chapter 3 includes the new tracks “Sunset,” “Only You Know,” “Another Go Around,” “Masquerade,” and “Illusion of Forever.” The release follows December’s Chapter 2, and November’s Chapter 1, which was released with the original album announcement. The album will finally be available in full on February 18.

Listen to Chapter 3 of Beach House‘s Once Twice Melody below.

