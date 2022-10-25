Beastie Boys released their acclaimed third album Check Your Head in April of 1992, which means there’s a big anniversary to celebrate.

A 30th anniversary version of Check Your Head arrives July 15th, which is a limited-edition reissue of a rare version of the album that was released as a limited run in 2009.

The updated edition is pressed on exclusive burgundy/dark red vinyl with AAA lacquers cut from the original master tapes, liner notes from Mark Ronson, and an exclusive show poster.

A press release from Vinyl Me Please said:

“Released 30 years ago, Check Your Head proved that the Beastie Boys were capable of breaking new ground in hip-hop for the third time, and launched singles like ‘So What’cha Want,’ that entire bands could build their career on. As forward thinking in its construction today as it was 30 years ago, the opportunity to do a AAA reissue of this album was an honor for us at VMP.”

You can check out an unboxing of the release here…

