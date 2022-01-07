Beirut shared a previously unheard song called “Fyodor Dormant” that will be included in their upcoming compilation Artifacts. Bandleader Zach Condon said of the project, “What started as a few extra unreleased tracks from my formative recording years quickly grew into an entire extra records-worth of music from my past, and a larger project of remixing and remastering everything I found for good measure.”

Condon said of the “Fyodor Dormant”:

“This was my first experience being able to arrange for all parts with ease, and starting to craft sounds from simple wave shapes into something with character was an exciting endeavour that I still enjoy. It was on songs like this one that I started adding the acoustic instruments back into the mix, using a piano that was moved into the house that I fell in love with, and my dear companion the trumpet.”

Artifacts is set to be released on January 28. Listen to “Fyodor Dormant” below.

