If you don’t count their soundtrack to the 2019 film Days of the Bagnold Summer, Scottish band Belle and Sebastian will soon release their first album in seven years!

A Bit of Previous arrives May 6th via Matador and was recorded in the band’s hometown of Scotland. Frontman Stuart Murdoch said of recording the LP:

“We clocked in every morning, we played our songs, we wrote together, we tried new things, we took the proverbial lump of clay, and we threw it every day.”

A Bit of Previous tracklist:

1. Young And Stupid

2. If They’re Shooting At You

3. Talk To Me Talk To Me

4. Reclaim The Night

5. Do It For Your Country

6. Prophets On Hold

7. Unnecessary Drama

8. Come On Home

9. A World Without You

10. Deathbed Of My Dreams

11. Sea Of Sorrow

12. Working Boy In New York City

The first single is “Unnecessary Drama”, which Murdoch describes this way:

“The song is about a young person experimenting in being a human again after a forced hiatus. The person is weighing up whether or not it’s worth the mess! Still, you dip your toe in and it becomes delicious, and you get too much of it. Between trouble and nothing, we still choose the trouble.”

Check out the video for “Unnecessary Drama”…

