Louisville band Bendigo Fletcher is performing at the national music conference South By Southwest this week in Austin, Tx. Before they left town, they stopped by our studio for a 4 song set and interview with Laura Shine, proving they are more than ready to wow audiences wherever they go. Recently signed to Elektra Records, they’ve got an album in the works that we’ll be looking forward to in the near future. Check out their performance from the 91.9 WFPK studio below. Video by J. Tyler Franklin and sound by Eric Matthews of Louisville Public Media.